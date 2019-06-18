Vendor dies after being struck by car at St Mary stall
ST MARY, Jamaica — A 65-year-old vendor met his demise yesterday morning when he was struck by a motor vehicle while at his stall along the Dover main road in St Mary.
According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Eric Maitland of Heart Hill district in Portland, was hit by a Nissan AD wagon, which the driver had lost control of, about 10:15 am.
Maitland was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the driver was warned for prosecution.
