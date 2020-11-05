Vendor who shoved, shot at police a year ago caught

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston vendor was yesterday charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm in connection with an incident which occurred in 2019.

Charged is 30-year-old Anthony Plummer, otherwise called 'Dada', of Seaga Boulevard, Kingston 14.

According to the police, about 10:30 am on July 19, 2019, officers were on patrol in the vicinity of Tower Street and Maiden Lane in downtown Kingston when they saw the accused and requested a search of his person.

However, he reportedly shoved one of the officers, fled, and pulled a firearm and opened gunfire at the police as he escaped.

Lawmen said after more than a year of investigations, he was apprehended on October 26 this year in the parish, and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.