Vendors cooperating with downtown Kingston Xmas shopping measures, says Assc president
KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the Vendors, Higglers and Markets Association, Dunstan Whittingham, says that members are cooperating with the measures put in place by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) to facilitate the expected increase in shopping downtown for the festive season.
Whittingham told JIS News that a number of areas have been designated as no-vending zones, while restrictions have been relaxed in other zones and are being manned by the metropolitan police.
“Enforcements are now in place… people [are] not spreading out into the road, or encroaching on sections of the sidewalk. We are getting that level of cooperation up…from the vendors and higglers and traders, who ply their wares in and around downtown Kingston,” Whittingham said.
He said that security teams have been working to ensure that a number of intersections and streets remain clear for vehicular traffic and for business to be conducted freely.
“The intersection of West King's Street and Princess Street, Princess Street and Beckford Street, Barry Street and Princess Street as far as down to Tower Street, those intersections have to be left clear to ensure vehicular traffic can leave from those main roads, going all the way down to the sea,” Whittingham noted.
He said that while crowd levels are increasing within the market district, things remain under control.
“The Jamaica Constabulary Force … is sending out batches of trainees, who have just come out of college on to the streets. So … you will see them and their instructors and commanders,” he said.
He said that arrangements have also been put in place for the disposal of garbage.
“The vendors are putting garbage to the front…to ensure when the garbage trucks are coming through in the night, you can make sure that they are able to pick it up at a particular point,” he said.
Whittingham said overall, he is anticipating that this Christmas season into the New Year will be another great experience for vendors and shoppers in downtown Kingston.
– JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy