Venesha Phillips gears up for nomination in St Andrew Eastern

ST ANDREW Jamaica — Scores of People's National Party (PNP) supporters have clogged Jarrett Lane, here in the St Andrew Eastern constituency, ahead of their scheduled 10:30 am departure time for the nomination centre at Mona High School.

PNP candidate Venesha Phillips, who presided over the Papine Division of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, is expected to be nominated on the Opposition party's ticket.

Orange-clad Comrades atop motorcycles, others crammed in overburdened vehicles and many on foot, have busied themselves gyrating to several party songs among a remix of Dwayne Bravo's popular 'Champion'.

Ignoring COVID-19 protocols, men, whose faces were covered with orange bandanas, ordered Phillips' supporters to "Ready up di ting. Ready up di ting" as they packed vehicles.

The candidate was nowhere to be seen but supporters assured that she would be "coming with a buzz".

More information to follow.

Kimone Francis