Venesha Phillips 'nervous' about party leader's plan to step down if PNP loses
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St Andrew Eastern Venesha Phillips says a comment by party leader Dr Peter Phillips indicating his intention to step down if he loses today's General Election has left her nervous.
The second-term councillor for the Papine Division, who voted at Sts Peter and Paul Preparatory shortly after 1:00 pm, said the PNP president has a lot to offer the country.
"[I was] disappointed... I believe that Dr Phillips has so much to give to this country. I believe that at this particular time in the world of politics, Dr Peter Phillips is critical to a country like Jamaica," said the councillor.
"So I would hope that we would be victorious as a party at the end of this evening and that Jamaica will be able to benefit from the experience of Dr Peter Phillips to put us back on a path to sustainability.
"But it did make me a little bit nervous when I heard it because I'm really really hoping that Dr Phillips will be able to continue to make his contribution to Jamaica as I know he has a lot left in him," said the councillor, who is challenging Jamaica Labour Party incumbent Fayval Williams for the seat.
Dr Phillips told journalists earlier today that while he is confident of victory if his party loses he will walk away from politics.
Kimone Francis
