Venezuela donates US$200,000 to Grenada for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

GEORGETOWN, Grenada (CMC) – Foreign Affairs Minister, Oliver Joseph, has described Venezuela as a genuine friend to Grenada after disclosing that the South American Spanish speaking nation is one of the countries that has presented the island with cash to help purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

“I wish to point out and highlight the contribution of the people and the Government of Venezuela. We know what Venezuela is going through, we know the blockade against Venezuela, we know all the protests that are taking place and Mr speaker, Venezuela has donated US$200,000 to Grenada for the purchase of vaccines in this difficult time,” Joseph told members during Tuesday's sitting of the Lower House of Parliament.

He was at the time updating members of the House about activities undertaken and or achieved by his ministry in the last two months.

“That is a genuine friend, a friend in need and a friend indeed,” said Joseph who also informed the sitting that members of ALBA recently met to discuss the situation of members created by COVID-19 and all members agreed to work collectively to help one another with this current situation.

In April 2020 Venezuela also donated rapid test kits and antibody tests to Grenada as part of its contribution to help test suspected cases of COVID-19.

Besides Venezuela, Joseph named other countries which have provided assistance to the country through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said Cuba sent medical personnel to help deal with the COVID-19 while China donated PPEs and other items to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Grenada has received millions in loans or grants from international and or regional donors to assist in controlling and containing the spread of COVID-19 since it was declared a pandemic during the first quarter of 2020.

Presently, there are three active cases on the island.

Since the first case was confirmed in March 2020 there have been 151 reports of persons infected with the virus. There have been no deaths.

The island started the vaccination programme with the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 12 and to date more than 4000 Grenadians have been vaccinated.