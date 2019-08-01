Venezuela government, opposition reopen Barbados talks
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) — Representatives for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido reopened talks in Barbados on Wednesday to resolve the country's political crisis.
Three weeks ago during previous talks in Barbados, the rival factions agreed to set up a platform for negotiations mediated by Norway, where the first talks were held in May.
"We've started another round of meetings under the Oslo mechanism," Guaido's envoy and legislator Stalin Gonzalez tweeted.
Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed in a news conference that Maduro representatives had traveled to Barbados to meet the opposition.
Later in the day, Maduro said in a televised address that the ruling party aims to establish a "platform of permanent dialogue" with the opposition, and proposed bringing in businessmen and social movements.
Crisis-wracked Venezuela has been mired in a political impasse since January when Guaido proclaimed himself acting president, quickly receiving the support of more than 50 countries.
The oil-rich, cash-poor country has been in a deep recession for five years. Shortages of food and medicine are frequent, and public services are progressively failing.
Around a quarter of Venezuela's 30 million-strong population are in need of aid, according to the United Nations, while 3.3 million people have left the country since the start of 2016.
Guaido and the opposition accused Maduro of having rigged the 2018 poll that saw him re-elected, and they describe the socialist leader as a "usurper."
They want him to stand down so new elections can be held.
Maduro has refused to resign and says the talks must lead to "democratic coexistence" and an end to what he describes as an attempted "coup" orchestrated by the United States.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy