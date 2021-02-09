Venezuela soon to receive Russian vaccine - Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP)— The first 100,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in Venezuela next week, the South American nation's President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday.

"When the vaccination process begins, we are going to vaccinate all medical personnel, all health personnel in Venezuela," Maduro said in a televised address.

"The most vulnerable sectors, and then we will vaccinate the teachers."

The shipment represents just one per cent of a total of 10 million vaccines that Russian authorities have agreed to send impoverished Venezuela.

With 30 million residents, Venezuela has recorded more than 130,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,240 deaths, though international groups have questioned the accuracy of the figures.