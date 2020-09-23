Venezuela's Guaidó urges nations to decry Maduro

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — He didn't get a spot at the UN General Assembly, but US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó still put out his own online message during this year's gathering of world leaders.

On his social media, the man recognised by the US as Venezuela's rightful president delivered a rebuttal Wednesday following Nicolás Maduro's remarks.

He stood before four Venezuelan flags and spoke as though he were addressing a roomful of dignitaries gathered for the annual event.

In his recorded remarks, Guaidó called on nations to denounce human rights abuses committed by the Maduro government.

He pointed to a recent in-depth report commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council that accuses Maduro's government of committing crimes against humanity, including torture and killings blamed on security forces.

Guaidó is recognised by nearly 60 nations as Venezuela's president and has been in a nearly two-year standoff with Maduro. But he's struggled to renew the momentum he generated last year.

Meanwhile, Maduro has blasted the United States as "the most serious threat to peace in the world" in a speech to the Assembly, while calling for the Trump administration to lift punishing sanctions.

In a lengthy speech, Maduro said his nation is prepared to resist "criminal, inhumane aggression" aimed at ousting him from power while also leaving open the possibility of dialogue.

The message touching on topics ranging from COVID-19 to recent US protests was prerecorded and played before the UN gathering.

Maduro didn't attend the annual event last year amid mounting pressure from the US and nearly 60 other nations to step down.

The virtual gathering this year allowed him to return to the world stage.