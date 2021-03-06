Venezuela's Maduro receives first dose of Russian vaccine
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores received a first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on Saturday, state television reported.
"I am vaccinated," said a smiling Maduro, joking that he should now be able to speak Russian.
On February 18, Venezuela began administering a first dose of the Sputnik vaccine to health care workers, after receiving an initial shipment of 100,000 of the 10 million doses it has ordered.
The country has also received 500,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, which was due to start being administered from Monday.
Venezuela has also reserved at least 1.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization's Covax program — which is designed to help developing countries obtain timely supplies of vaccine — though a payment dispute has delayed delivery.
Following 2018 elections widely considered as rigged, some 50 countries including the United States have recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido, not Maduro, as the country's president.
As a result, Venezuela has been unable to access some government funds held abroad, complicating vaccine payments.
Venezuela, with 30 million inhabitants, had reported over 141,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,371 deaths as of Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracking website.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy