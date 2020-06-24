Ventilators donated to health ministry
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Wife of the Prime Minister and patron of the Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation, Juliet Holness, on Tuesday handed over five ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assist in the national COVID-19 response.
The items were donated by local businessman and developer Leo Taddeo and his wife, Antoinette, through the foundation.
Speaking at the brief presentation ceremony held at Jamaica House, Holness expressed gratitude to the Taddeos, noting that the donation comes “right on time”.
She said that the ventilators will be used to treat children in the public health system.
"These ventilators are… smaller and much more comfortable and compact and they are, therefore, perfect for our children, who would not only have respiratory illness due to COVID but… other conditions, and as we now have it there is a fog of dust covering our island," she noted.
Executive Director of the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas, who accepted the ventilators on behalf of the ministry, said that the items will be put to good use.
"With this donation, our readiness and capabilities to meet the challenges of COVID-19 have definitely been enhanced," he noted.
"Further, this donation is a great testament to the Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation and the Taddeo family as citizens, to a commitment and acceptance that this COVID fight is not a government fight. It's not a fight for the Ministry of Health and Wellness, but it is a fight for every citizen, every private-sector organisation, every church; every one of us must play a part in this.”
