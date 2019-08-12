Vershon blames publicist as he offers apology

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Jamaican reggae singer Vershon has confirmed that he was not barred from entering Bermuda 10 days ago after a show he was due to appear in was cancelled, putting the blame on his publicist, the latest salvo in a war of words.

Now he has apologised to the government and people of Bermuda for a statement “erroneously put out by my publicist” last week.

The 28-year-old performer, whose real name is Kemar Vershawn Brown, said he had been contracted to perform at the BDA Summer Music Festival at Snorkel Park in Dockyard on August 3.

He said he and his party had arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport, in New York, on August 2 for a connecting flight to Bermuda. But he told the website Bernews.com that it was there that he was advised by telephone that the show had been cancelled because of last-minute problems.

“At no point did I enter Bermuda and subsequently left New York for Jamaica. On the 5th of August, a statement was erroneously put out by my publicist, causing embarrassment to me personally, the government and people of Bermuda, and to my fans.

“I want it to be categorically known at no point did the Bermudian government deny me entry into the country because I have never been there before,” Vershon said, offering an “unreserved apology” to Minister of National Security Wayne Caines.

The singer's publicist said at the weekend that an earlier press release, which said that Vershon had been denied entry as a tourist at Bermuda's LF Wade International Airport on August 2, was issued “at the direction of our client”.

A New York-datelined statement on the Shuzzr website added: “Even after the release was crafted, Vershon approved the dissemination of said release, and remained silent since. It's irresponsible for him now to say 'a statement erroneously put out by my publicist' when it was done at his direction and approval.”

Caines said last week that no record existed of Vershon having submitted an application for a permit to perform in Bermuda, and that his name did not appear on any flight manifests for that day.

He added that Vershon was “never refused entry into Bermuda because he never travelled to Bermuda”.

The original press statement from Shuzzr claimed Vershon had the documents legally required to visit Bermuda as a tourist, and had wanted to bring positive publicity to Bermuda tourism. It called for an apology from Bermuda.

But in a weekend statement, the company said “considering the statement made by the Minister of Security for Bermuda, Wayne Caines, which refutes the artist's claim, it's only prudent that we withdraw our initial stance, offer our sincerest apologies and our co-operation in any investigating being carried out, and assist with repairing the damage done to the island reputation.”

Shuzzr said its credibility was at stake, adding “as such, we have made a conscious decision to release reggae-dancehall artist Vershon from our roster and any contractual obligations. To the people of Bermuda, our apologies”.

Three other Jamaican artists due to perform at the cancelled show were allowed into Bermuda as tourists.