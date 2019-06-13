Veteran politician testifies at Manchester MC corruption trial

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Ervin Facey, who is at the tail-end of a twenty-year career in representational politics, took the stand Tuesday afternoon as the sixth witness to give testimony at the Manchester Municipal Corporation corruption trial.

The ending of the week-long questioning of an accounting clerk made way for him.

Facey has been a People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Spur Tree Division in North West Manchester since 1998.

From 2007-2018, he has held that role simultaneously with serving as deputy mayor and vice-chairman of the Corporation.

Last year, Facey gave up the position as second in command to Mandeville mayor and chairman Donovan Mitchell, amid what Mitchell said was a breach uncovered through an internal system of accountability.

A revenue protection officer was hired at the Corporation when Mitchell took office in 2016.

The allegation was that payment was made for work done in Manchester before the voucher was approved by the required signatories.

Subsequently, Facey took a leave of absence, citing in a letter to the Corporation that it was for health reasons and to facilitate investigators in doing their job, but then returned to actively serving as councillor.

The Jamaica Observer is uncertain at this time the outcome of the investigation regarding the alleged breaches.

However, Izualo Campbell, former chief financial officer at the Corporation and an accounting technician, Conroy Barnes, resigned in light of those allegations.

Campbell had replaced former director of finance, David Harris, one of eight accused in the corruption trial now taking place in the Manchester Parish Court, where Facey started his stint as a witness on Tuesday.

He was on the stand again on Wednesday and is set to give testimony today.

The prosecution started Facey's questioning on Tuesday, mainly trying to determine what his duties and responsibilities were when he was in the capacity as deputy mayor and vice-chairman.

The corruption trial is in week two and the case started in 2016, when a probe was done at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, based on allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Last week, the prosecution said that over $400 million was under investigation.

Facey has already formally indicated to the Corporation that he has no intentions of contesting the next local government election.

He retired from a career as an educator in 2010.



-Alicia Sutherland