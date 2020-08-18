Veterinary association urges care for animals after dog painted green, horse orange
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Veterinary Medical Association (JVMA) is cautioning the public against the use of animals during election festivities in a way that could potentially be harmful.
In a press release, the body noted that one supporter was seen painting a dog's face green and in another instance a grey horse was being ridden through a constituency on asphalt without shoes and its mane and tail dyed orange. It said both situations can have detrimental effects on these animals.
“The skin of a dog is more sensitive than a human's skin. Absorption of paints, especially metal and oil based paints, irritate the skin and can also lead to toxicity resulting in nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Inhalation may result in infection and difficulty breathing. Other symptoms include depression, difficulty walking and tremors. Any amount can be considered toxic and so paint should not be used on any animal,” the group said.
“The potential for heat stroke should also be considered particularly as we experience the hottest time of the year with a high of 32 degrees Celsius in some areas. We do not recommend dressing animals in clothing as it predisposes them to heat stroke. Symptoms include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, drooling, dehydration, change in gum colour (bright red, purple or grey) vomiting, diarrhoea and lethargy. Loosely tied scarfs or collars are acceptable. Dogs are far more sensitive to heat stroke than humans,” it continued.
The JVMA further advised that horses walking without shoes on hard, warm surfaces can be painful to the hooves and damage sensitive issues.
“This may lead to lameness and gastric problems. While dyeing horse hair may seem harmless, the type of chemicals and method of application could cause damage to the skin and hair follicles. The roads are a loud and potentially hazardous environment for an animal to be in. If untrained or an unexpected situation develops, the horse could respond negatively and harm himself, individuals or property,” the group said.
The JVMA said it is not opposing the support of any party but simply wishes that it be carried out in a safe manner for all involved.
