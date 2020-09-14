Victim beaten after asking unmasked man to socially distance
FLORIDA, USA (AP) — A 70-year-old man was beaten after he asked a man who wasn't wearing a mask to practice social distancing inside a central Florida gas station, police said.
The two men began arguing around 7:30 pm on September 8, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit. The older man paid for his items and went outside the Citgo gas station in Winter Park.
Rovester Ingram, 24, followed him outside and began kicking and punching the older man, according to the report. The man went back inside the gas station, and Ingram punched him again, grabbed him by the hair and dragged him back outside where the beating continued, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Ingram then left with another man, the report said.
Winter Park police confirmed the victim's account through eyewitness accounts and security footage. They found Ingram at his house, the report said.
He is charged with kidnapping/inflicting bodily harm as well as aggravated battery, according to court records.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. There was no information about his condition.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy