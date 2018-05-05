UPDATE: Victims of Trelawny plane crash identified
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police have released the identities of the three victims of Thursday's plane crash in Trelawny.
Read: Plane crash horror
They are Rojorn Campbell; Carlon Snipe and 43-year-old Miguel Jones of Windward Road address in Kingston.
Reports are that about 4:30 pm on the day in mention, a Cessna 206 single engine aircraft domestic carrier departed the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, en route to the Tinson Pen Aerodrome in Kingston with Campbell as the captain, and Snipe and Jones as passengers.
The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority yesterday reported that contact was lost with the aircraft while it was in the airspace over Trelawny.
A search was subsequently launched, and the aircraft was found destroyed in a densely wooded section of Georgia in the parish yesterday.
The mutilated bodies of the three passengers were seen in the area.
Police said an investigation is now underway to determine to cause of the crash.
