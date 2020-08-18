Victor Wright is confident of a second term
TRELAWNY, Jamaica – People's National Party (PNP) candidate for Trelawny Northern, Victor Wright, the incumbent member of parliament, was officially nominated at the Falmouth town hall shortly after 1:00pm.
Wright's opponent, Tova Hamilton, was nominated just over an hour ahead of him.
Wright, who was accompanied to the step of the nomination centre by a large contingent of supporters clad in the traditional party colours, exuded confidence in his chances of winning the seat for a second time when the election is held on September 3.
"I have put in the work and based upon the strong support seen today I am confident of returning for a second term," Wright told members of the media.
The PNP has held the seat since 1989, but some political watchers have expressed that the seat will be hotly contested in the next elections, due mainly to the fact that the party won by a reduced margin of just over 400.
But Wright was not perturbed by the reduced margin in the last elections, arguing that he was only chosen to run shortly ahead of the last elections.
Horace Hines
