Victoria Jubilee Hospital gets mechanical ventilator

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Neonatal services at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) have been boosted with the donation of a mechanical ventilator from the Guardian Life Limited and the Guardian Group Foundation.

The ventilator is valued at approximately $4 million.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony yesterday, Dr Yanique Brown, a consultant paediatrician and head of the neonatal care unit, said that the machine, which has already been put into use by the hospital since March, has strengthened the efforts made by the department to treat more babies with severe respiratory challenges.

With the donation, the hospital now has three ventilators.

Chairman of the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals' Management Committee, Dr Stephanie Reid, expressed profound gratitude to the donors for their continued support, adding that this life-saving equipment will go a far way in assisting the department to save more premature neonates.

The Victoria Jubilee Hospital delivers about 7,000 babies annually and some 300 infants are admitted per month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.