Victorious Boyz return to island this morning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of Jamaica's Reggae Boyz squad and technical staff are scheduled to return to the island at 9:45 am today, September 10, at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston following a 4-0 win over Guyana on Monday night.

The win in Guyana was Jamaica's second in two games in the Concacaf Nations League Group B fixtures.

The Reggae Boyz defeated Antigua 6-0 in the first match played in Montego Bay on Friday.