Vincentian cruise worker tests positive after first testing negative for COVID-19

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) says one of the cruise ship workers who tested negative when he returned to the island late last month, has now tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, NEMO said that the man had arrived here on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL) on May 26 and the positive result was among 172 PCR results from the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency.

While NEMO did not say when the results were received, the latest case brings to 27 the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The Vincentian national, who was on mandatory quarantine, will now be isolated for 14 days. Negative results for a COVID-19 PCR test prior to release from quarantine for 132 RCCL crew members were also received, clearing the way for these persons to complete their quarantine on Monday June 8, 2020,” NEMO said.

There are still 226 RCCL crew members awaiting a second PCR result in order to be released from quarantine.

“The requirement for a second PCR test before the completion of quarantine is part of the revised repatriation protocol for groups deemed to be of higher risk for being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” NEMO said, indicating also that none of the 34 individuals repatriated from the United Kingdom last Wednesday tested positive for the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for 400,000 deaths and the infection of nearly seven million others worldwide.

The 34 are all expected to remain in mandatory quarantine in private and public government approved facilities for 14 days.

“The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee urges all Vincentians to remain vigilant and to support all returning nationals in their strict compliance with quarantine and isolation. The public is reminded that persons are placed in quarantine for stipulated periods because of their ongoing risk of being COVID-19 positive, despite having a previous negative COVID-19 result,” NEMO said.