Vincentians vote in a general election

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — The polls opened at 7:00 am (local time) in this Caribbean Community (Caricom) country and Vincentians will decide if Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves will be elected for an unprecedented fifth consecutive term in power or if his main rival, Dr Godwin Friday, will take over the reigns of power.

Gonsalves, 74, who has had the distinction of contesting all general elections in the country since it attained political independence from Britain in 1979, is hoping that his Unity Labour Party (ULP) will have a more comfortable margin of victory than the slender one seat it managed in the last two general elections for control of the 15-member Parliament.

“I put my bucket down among the people in love and caring and my runs are on the tins. Those who want to beat them off have to go to the wicket of leadership, but in these difficult and perilous times, this is not a time for a trainee.

“This is not a time for an apprentice. This is the time for a seasoned warrior and a master builder who has a record of service to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines,” Gonsalves has said of his thrust towards his much hoped for “Five in a Row” victory.

Friday, 61, the Member of Parliament for the Northern Grenadines since 2001, is leading the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) into a general election for the first time, having replaced the economist Arnhim Eustace, the former finance minister, who last served in government when the NDP was booted out of office in a 2001 routing that ended its 17-year stint in office.

“I know that they (ULP) want to get into our head but we have prepared the grounds for winning this election free and fair,” Friday told party supporters.

Friday, speaking further at a ceremony where the two main political parties had signed the Code of Conduct, emphasised that it was “important that we understand the gravity of the process of voting”.

“Those selected must reflect the will of the people” and “all actions that demean this process do not guarantee that the people are served, and are led by the party and the political leadership of their choice,” he said.

The voters list shows that 98,119 people are eligible to vote during the 10-hour period.

The Electoral Office noted that special arrangements are being put in place to ensure that front line workers, such as police officers and health sector employees, can vote early when they visit the polling stations on Election Day.