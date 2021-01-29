Vinyl Record Collectors donate computers to Chetolah Park Primary School

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Vinyl Record Collectors Association (VRCA) recently donated five laptops and 19 tablets to the Chetolah Park Primary School under the association’s newly established Vilma Whyte Ellington Scholarship.

The handover ceremony took place yesterday at the Chetolah Mel Nathan Education Centre, in Kingston.

Despite the resumption of face-to-face learning for some schools, many students are still engaged in remote learning or a hybrid method.