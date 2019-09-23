Virgin Atlantic providing return flights to Thomas Cook customers in Jamaica

LONDON, United Kingdom — Virgin Atlantic is providing return flights for customers of British travel firm Thomas Cook, which collapsed into bankruptcy on Monday, leaving some 600,000 holidaymakers stranded in a number of countries, including Jamaica.

The airline is one of several taking part in a repatriation scheme launched by the United Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority to fly the stranded customers home.

Read more: Thomas Cook collapses with 600,000 tourists stranded abroad

“We're helping to bring Thomas Cook passengers and staff home from Cuba, Jamaica and the USA,” said Virgin Atlantic in a Twitter post.

It further outlined that a dedicated toll free help line has been set up for customers currently in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas and New York.

“If calling from the USA, please dial +1 888 747 7477. If you are overseas anywhere else please follow advice on CAA website: http://thomascook.caa.co.uk,” the airline tweeted.

The flights to London Gatwick are being operated out of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

The repatriation scheme will run until October 6, after which customers will have to make their own travel arrangements.

However, customers with Air Travel Organisers' Licensing (ATOL) will receive full reimbursement of the cost of their flight arranged after October 6.

The repatriation flights are only available for passengers whose journey originated in the UK.