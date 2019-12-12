Virgin Islands praise Jamaica's NCEL for training of principals

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Culture (MoEC) in the Virgin Islands (VI), Carolyn Stoutt Igwe, has praised the work of Jamaica's National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL) in training school leaders in the territories.

In congratulating the nine principals of Cohort 2 who were certified and licensed, and referring to the 19 school leaders from the first cohort who received their licences three years ago, Stout Igwe said, “as one traverses the schools of those who were trained, there is evidence of the difference that the training has brought to the education system of the VI. The NCEL must be commended for its stellar work.”

The ministry noted that the partnership began in 2014 when the VI's MoEC invited NCEL to implement its comprehensive, targeted and competency-based leadership development programme - the Effective Principals' Training Programme (EPTP).

Stoutt Igwe said that given the high premium placed on continuous learning and professional development, the government of the VI was resolute in preparing and supporting an excellent cadre of principals commissioned to enact school improvement initiatives and whose license to operate was contingent on the principal's successful completion of the programme.

She shared that one of the strategic imperatives of the Education Sector Strategy of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) was the continuous improvement of the quality and accountability of leadership and management.

This, she remarked, was rooted in the ministry's commitment to fulfil its policy priority to enhance teaching standards and to ensure a ready supply of qualified teachers who are poised to provide quality education.

In her address, Director/Principal of NCEL, Dr Taneisha Ingleton said the College's historic and future success was grounded in its commitment to partnership and collaborative engagements.

She added that NCEL was pleased with the outcomes of “this formidable partnership” noting that the principals of cohorts one and two were exposed to a contextual and practical programme that was bolstered by research in school leadership, case studies, problem-based learning activities and field based projects.

Ingleton lauded the graduands for the spirit of excellence and determination that they have displayed and the “impeccable initiatives” they had implemented in their schools as partial fulfilment of the programme requirements.