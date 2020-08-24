Virgin introduces free COVID-19 insurance

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Virgin Atlantic has announced a complimentary COVID-19 global insurance cover for all existing and new bookings with travel dates from August 24, 2020 up until March 31, 2021.

The measure provides coverage for Virgin Atlantic customers or travel companions in the event they become ill with COVID-19 while on a trip.

Emergency medical costs, associated expenses such as transport and accommodation and repatriation up to £500,000 are included, the company said in a statement today.

The policy also covers expenses incurred up to £3,000 if a customer is denied boarding, at either departure or in destination, or has to quarantine due to positive or suspected COVID-19 during a trip.

“The policy, which applies automatically to all flights booked with Virgin Atlantic, is designed to complement existing travel insurance and provide additional peace of mind for upcoming trips, whether customers are already booked or plotting a getaway,” said Virgin.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic said: “Our priority is always the health and safety of our people and customers and this industry-leading Virgin Atlantic COVID-19 Cover ensures customers can continue to fly safe and fly well with us.

Jarvinen added that, following its return to the skies “to much-loved destinations like Barbados”, the company is planning more services in the autumn as travel restrictions continue to ease, including London Heathrow to Montego Bay, Antigua, Lagos and Tel Aviv.

“Whether it's to visit friends and relatives or take a well-deserved break, we believe this complimentary cover will provide some added reassurance for our customers as they start to plan trips further afield,” Jarvinen said.