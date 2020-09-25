Virtual format for National Honours and Awards Ceremony 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says this year's National Honours and Awards Investiture Ceremony will be held virtually.

According to a statement from the minister, the ceremony will be broadcast on National Heroes Day, October 19, beginning at 8:30 on national television and social media.

Grange, who has oversight for national commemorative events, said the decision to move to a virtual platform was necessary as the Government works to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“Following extensive consultation with the Governor-General, the decision was made for a Virtual Awards Ceremony for broadcast on National Heroes Day,” the statement said.

“The 2020 recipients are requested to be available for photographs to facilitate the made-for-television production of the ceremony,” it added.

The ministry said the production will take place over two days — Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 — at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

Grange appealed for the understanding and cooperation of all honourees whose participation in this year's ceremony is being coordinated through the Chancery & Protocol Section of the Office of the Prime Minister.