Virtual series launched targeting laws that protect women and girls
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The European Union/United Nations (UN) Spotlight Initiative in Jamaica has launched a series of virtual roundtables on local legislation underpinning the protection of women and girls from violence.
The series, led by the UNDP Multi Country Office in Jamaica, kicked off this month with a lunchtime roundtable on Jamaica's draft Sexual Harassment Bill. The event featured a presentation on the provisions of the bill, local best practices in victim protection, and practical tips on how to identify and handle sexual harassment.
Additional roundtables are planned for 2021 focusing on legislation targeted for review under pillar one of the initiative, and highlighting resources to support women and girls in need. Target legislation include the Sexual Offences Act; Offences Against the Persons Act; Domestic Violence Act and Child Care and Protection Act.
The virtual series is intended to introduce UN/Spotlight Initiative's legislative agenda and thought leadership with respect to eliminating violence against women and girls, and to facilitate expert and public discussions and feedback on relevant legislation while highlighting helpful resources for victims. The series will be supplemented by a social media campaign dubbed 'Legal Spotlight' to highlight select provisions, gaps and other key highlights from the local legislation.
Spotlight Initiative Jamaica programme coordinator Novia McKay indicated that, "Having legislation in place that is gender responsive and human rights based will ensure that Jamaica maintains its commitment as outlined in the national strategic plan to eliminate gender based violence. The UN through the Spotlight Initiative remains a firm partner in this."
The Spotlight Initiative is a global, multi-year partnership between the European Union and the United Nations to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. Launched with a seed funding commitment of €500 million from the European Union, the initiative represents an unprecedented global effort to invest in gender equality and women's empowerment as a precondition and driver for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.
