Virtual town hall today to discuss planned face-to-face school resumption
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) and the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has organised a virtual town hall meeting for today at 6:00 pm to discuss returning to face-to-face instruction safely.
The town hall will provide parents, educators and students with a platform to voice their concerns and provide them with expert responses.
“As the ministry moves forward with its phased reopening plans for a number of schools, there is a recognised need to include the general public as part of its sensitisation plan,” portfolio minister Fayval Williams told Parliament yesterday.
The panelists for the town hall will include the minister, State Minister Robert Morgan, Acting Permanent Secretary Dr Grace McLean, Acting Chief Education Officer Dr Kasan Troupe, Chief Executive Officer of the NPSC Kaysia Kerr, and Executive Director of the CPFSA Rosalee Gage Grey.
