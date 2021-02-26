Virus cases pick up after big global fall
PARIS, France (AFP) — The virus picked up speed again over the past week in every part of the world except Africa, after a month in which new COVID-19 cases fell by half, according to AFP data.
Here is the state of play worldwide:
The number of new daily cases globally increased by six per cent over the past week to 384,200.
It is a reversal after the unprecedented 51per cent plunge recorded from mid-January to mid-February, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.
New cases are now at a level last seen in mid-October.
The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, as different countries have different counting practices and levels of testing.
Africa is the only continent to see a slowdown, with 14 per cent fewer new cases.
All the other regions saw a pick up: 10 per cent in Europe, eight per cent in Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, five per cent in the Middle East and one per cent in the United States and Canada.
In Oceania, the number of infections more than tripled, but there are nevertheless only 47 cases a day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy