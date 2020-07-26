Virus spike in Spain prompts UK, France to warn off tourists

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nightclubs, bars and beaches — some of Spain's most beloved summer venues — are facing new lockdown restrictions after turning into coronavirus hot spots, and some European nations are warning citizens not to visit the country.

The northeast regions of Catalonia and Aragón host the three most worrying virus clusters in Spain, prompting authorities to tighten restrictions in Barcelona, in a rural area around Lleida and in Zaragoza that were relaxed only a month ago when Spain had its devastating outbreak in check.

Britain put Spain back on its unsafe list beginning Sunday, announcing hours earlier that travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days. Norway also ordered a 10-day quarantine for those returning from the Iberian Peninsula. France and Belgium are recommending that travelers ditch plans to spend their summer vacations in Barcelona and its nearby beaches, which have seen crowds too massive to allow for social distancing.

Tui, the UK's biggest tour operator, said Sunday it had cancelled all flights due to depart to mainland Spain until Aug. 9, but it has maintained flights and travel packages for trips to Spain's Balearic and Canary Islands.

Travelers were caught off guard by Britain's move — even UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps is on holiday in Spain.

“I think that it is extreme. If you only come for one day, no way,” José González, a Spaniard heading to his home in London, said at Madrid's airport. “We will have to see what happens next. We will have to respect it and that's that. You can't do anything else.”

Spain reported over 900 new daily infections on Thursday and Friday as authorities warned that the country which lost at least 28,400 lives before getting its outbreak under control could be facing the start of a second major onslaught.

Catalonia ordered all nightlife venues to close for 15 days and applied a midnight curfew on bars in and around Barcelona and Lleida, hours after French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged French citizens not to visit Catalonia due to the upticks in new infections.

“If we see that the growth of contagion is exponential, then the only way to stop it is to limit free movement,” said Catalonia public health chief Josep Maria Argimon.

Catalonia's regional government, run by separatists who had complained about Spain's centralization of the health crisis from March to June, is struggling to tamp down on the growing clusters that have overwhelmed Spain's undermanned contact tracing teams.

Tourism employs 2.6 million people in Spain and generates 12 per cent of the country's economic activity. Spain's government, unions and industry leaders are heavily invested in promoting the message that Spain is a safe destination for foreigners to salvage the 2020 tourism season. That now looks more like wishful thinking.

Spain was negotiating with the UK to lift the quarantine on travellers returning from the Balearic and Canary Islands, which have an even greater dependence on tourism. Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said the islands are “highly controlled territories” that are doing better in the pandemic now than the UK.

France said there's no need yet to shut its border with Spain. The UK and France sent a combined 4.2 million tourists to Spain in August 2019.