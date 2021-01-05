Visitor from UK dies of COVID
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A passenger who arrived in the island recently on a flight from the United Kingdom has become the island's latest COVID-19 fatality.
The death toll now stands at 305.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deceased is a 77 year old man who lived in the UK.
The ministry said the man was not among the four cases that tested positive for the variant strain of COVID-19.
The country also recorded 43 new cases of the virus bringing the total number of cases to 13,246.
Of the newly reported cases there were 17 males and 26 females with ages ranging from three months to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in St Mary (11), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), St James (five), Clarendon, Manchester, St Catherine (four each), Trelawny, Hanover and Portland (two each).
There were also 133 patient recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 11,106.
