Visitors fined for breaching Barbados quarantine guidelines
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Two British visitors who reportedly invited a Jamaican to their hotel during their quarantine period were each fined BD$6,000 (One Barbados dollar=US$0.50 cents) when they appeared in court on Thursday.
According to a report in Nation News, Julia Knightley and Andrew Luker both admitted that they breached quarantine by inviting a Jamaican national — Mikaela Jacas— to their hotel room on December 30 without permission.
Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes, who stressed that while their breach was serious, it was not as serious as that handed down to British actress Zara Holland — who was fined $12,000 or nine months in prison.
He released each quarantine breaker on $10,000 bail to allow them time to sort out payment of the fines.
