Visually impaired 98-y-o woman brought to vote though unaware of election

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Ninety-eight-year-old Mildred Arnold was unsure of where she was or why she had been transported from her home to Mountain View Primary School in St Andrew Eastern where voting is underway.

The visually impaired woman, who was seated in a wheelchair when she spoke to OBSERVER ONLINE, repeatedly stated that she could not see.

She also said that she was unaware that today was the day scheduled for Jamaicans to go to the polls.

She was being assisted by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) runner Denesha Dunkley.

Dunkley said that the elderly woman, who will be assisted to cast her vote, would put her X beside the bell.

But Arnold noted that she did not know who she would vote for and would need assistance to "make the X".

"I didn't even know it was voting day; a them other ones bring me out," she said, though adding that she has voted three times in the past.

She said while she is fearful of COVID-19, she has not put herself in any position to contract it.

JLP incumbent Fayval Williams is being challenged for stewardship of the constituency by People's National Party (PNP) councillor Venesha Phillips.

Williams defeated the PNP's Andre Hylton in the February 2016 General Election by 161 votes.

At that time, she tallied 7,176 to Hylton's 7,015.

