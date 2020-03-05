Visually impaired UWI student missing for a week

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police say they have no new leads into the possible whereabouts of missing University of the West Indies student Jasmine Dean.

Twenty-two-year-old Dean, who is visually impaired, has been missing since Thursday, February 27.

The police Corporate Communications Unit last night renewed their call for the public's help to locate Dean.

According to the Mona Police, Dean was last seen in Papine Square, Kingston 6, about 9:00 pm dressed in a white blouse and blue jeans

Dean is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone knowing Dean's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mona Police Post at 876-927-2298, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.