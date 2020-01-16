Volcanoes close 314-5 against Scorpions on opening day
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Windward Islands Volcanoes batted resolutely throughout Thursday's opening day to close on 314-5 against hosts Jamaica Scorpions in the regional four-day cricket match at Sabina Park.
Score: Volcanoes 314-5 (90 overs)
Emmanuel Stewart and left-hander Keron Cottoy, unbeaten 46 on and 29, respectively, are the batsmen set to resume on the second day.
The Volcanoes batsman Kavem Hodge, who entered at the fall of the first wicket, hit a well-crafted 88, while veteran left-hander Devon Smith made 77.
The Scorpions medium pacer Derval Green was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3-58 from 20 overs.
Teams: Scorpions — John Campbell (captain), Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Nkrumah Bonner, Aldaine Thomas, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Patrick Harty, Nicholson Gordon.
Volcanoes — Sunil Ambris (captain), Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Kirk Edwards, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Shane Shillingford, Shermon Lewis, Josh Thomas, Preston McSween.
