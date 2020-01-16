Volcanoes reach 206-2 at tea versus Scorpions
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Windward Islands Volcanoes are firmly positioned on 206-2 at tea on the opening day of the regional four-day cricket match against hosts Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park.
The not out batsmen are Kavem Hodge, on 72, and Kirk Edwards, who is on 25.
Score: Volcanoes 206-2 (60 overs)
After the Scorpions won the toss and asked the Volcanoes to take first strike, the visitors negotiated the first session to reach 94-1 at the lunch interval.
Desron Maloney (26) was the man dismissed, caught by Paul Palmer at gully off the bowling of pacer Nicholson Gordon.
Veteran batsman Devon Smith followed in the post-lunch session, bowled by Marquino Mindley for 77.
Teams: Scorpions — John Campbell (captain), Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Nkrumah Bonner, Aldaine Thomas, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Patrick Harty, Nicholson Gordon.
Volcanoes — Sunil Ambris (captain), Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Kirk Edwards, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Shane Shillingford, Shermon Lewis, Josh Thomas, Preston McSween.
