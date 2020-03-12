Voter ID card renewal centres closing
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it will be closing all voter ID card renewal centres beginning tomorrow at 3:00pm in light of COVID-19 being confirmed on the island.
“The health and wellness of our staff, their families and our customers is of utmost importance to us at the Electoral Office of Jamaica. Therefore, we are taking every precaution to protect the well-being of our team and those with whom we come in contact,” said Director of Elections Glasspole Brown.
The EOJ said all other constituency offices will remain open for the renewal of voter ID cards and regular business.
