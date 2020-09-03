Voter turnout good despite fears of violence in St Catherine EC — Terrelonge

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Incumbent Member of Parliament for St Catherine East Central Alando Terrelonge says he is pleased with voter turnout in the constituency, despite fears of political violence.

Tensions were high in the Gregory Park Division of the constituency after a house and shop were reportedly damaged by fire on August 17, the day before nominations.

“I am feeling very good about the turnout. I saw a report this morning that spoke about the crowd and I said 'Yes my Lord! They're coming out'. It's been looking good. Gregory Park is coming out, so is New Land and Cedar Grove. The communities are coming out because they are voting for the Member of Parliament that they trust and who has been there with them,” Terrelonge told OBSERVER ONLINE when the team caught up with him at the Gregory Park Primary School.

He added that even up to yesterday, voters expressed apprehension, but he assured a high military and police presence to ease such fears.

“Voter intimidation is something of the 1970s and we never had that over here before, and it crept in over the last two months and certainly over the last month here in Gregory Park. We removed much of the graffiti that was out along Cottage Drive and Christian Pen main road,” the Jamaica Labour Party candidate said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers posted at the various polling stations across the division, indicated that the process has been “smooth and incident-free”.

People's National Party candidate Raymond Pryce is also vying to represent the constituency. However, Terrelonge, who is seeking a second term, is confident he will be victorious after the ballots are counted later this evening.

“I'm always present here on the ground. St Catherine East Central is not just a constituency for me but it is my hometown. This is more than a community, we're a family here. They are saying that Alando Terrelonge has been the best Member of Parliament that they have ever recalled. One lady, she is 70, says she cannot recall a Member of Parliament being so personable. So that's a part of it as well. Just love the people, respect them and treat them as your own because you're one family.”

Abbion Robinson