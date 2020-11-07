Voters adhering to COVID-19 protocols in St James
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Despite dogged early morning showers People's National Party (PNP) delegates turned out early at the Herbert Morrison Technical High School to cast their ballots for a new president of the party.
Members of both presidential candidates--- Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna--- camped out under their respective tents, erected outside the school compound from where, for the most part under umbrellas, they wormed their way to the voting centre on the school premises.
The mask-wearing voters who maintained a steady stream to cast their votes were constantly reminded to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.
Electoral officials confirmed that voting got off to a 10:00am start.
Members of the security forces are maintaining a presence at the facility.
Horace Hines
