Voters in Gordon Town fear overlap with COVID positive electors
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The growing line at the Gordon Town community centre in St Andrew east rural has barely moved for hours as electors queue in the afternoon heat, waiting to get inside to cast their votes.
A few people have expressed frustration at the wait time, with one elector stating that he would not be voting today, as he exited the line and left the square.
The Electoral Office of Jamaica has issued guidelines for people who are COVID-19 positive to vote between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm.
Indications are that there could be some overlap between people who have been waiting and those who will arrive to vote during those designated hours, if the process is not sped up.
Alphea Saunders
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy