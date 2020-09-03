Voters in Gordon Town fear overlap with COVID positive electors

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The growing line at the Gordon Town community centre in St Andrew east rural has barely moved for hours as electors queue in the afternoon heat, waiting to get inside to cast their votes.

A few people have expressed frustration at the wait time, with one elector stating that he would not be voting today, as he exited the line and left the square.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica has issued guidelines for people who are COVID-19 positive to vote between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Indications are that there could be some overlap between people who have been waiting and those who will arrive to vote during those designated hours, if the process is not sped up.

