Voters to elect a new government in Belize
BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) – Voters in Belize go to the polls today to elect a new government with both the ruling United Democratic Party (UDP) and the main opposition People's United Party (PUP) confident of being victorious.
Polling stations opened at 6:00 am (local time) and will close 12 hours later (8:00 pm EST). A total of 88 candidates representing four political parties and independents are contesting the 31 seats at stake in the election.
Chief Elections Officer, Josephine Tamai, is calling for the support of everyone in the election, given that the polls are taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods caused by the passage of Tropical Storm Eta over the past few days.
“In terms of public officers, we're ensuring that public officers must wear their face masks. We're also ensuring that everybody who enters that polling station is being sanitised,” she said.
“So we're putting in protocols, so we're asking persons to please ensure that you follow these protocols strictly and when you go to vote, maintain the social distancing. Don't be talking to your friends for a very long time, go out, cast your vote and then go home.”
