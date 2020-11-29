PNP prepares to vote for new chairman, general secretary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The meeting of the Peoples National Party's National Executive Council (NEC), where the posts of chairman and general secretary are to be decided is now underway.

The event, which is being held on the grounds of Jamaica College in St Andrew will see the eligible NEC members casting their votes.

Party senior Fitz Jackson, who is chairing the meeting, issued the clarion call moments ago, signalling the start of the affair when he invited "all registered NEC members to take their place inside the auditorium".

"Comrades all the meeting of the NEC 2020 is called to order," he said.

Scores of eager party supporters are in the meantime blanketing the grounds of the educational institution.

Contenders for the various posts with their branded tents and paraphernalia are milling around as things kick into gear.

The party's Angela Brown Burke enters today's contest seeking to become the first woman to hold the post of chairman of the party.

Brown Burke, who has the backing of recently elected President Mark Golding, will face her one-time east Kingston sparring partner Phillip Paulwell, a sitting vice-president of the party.

Hopefuls, Dr Dayton Campbell and former Deputy General Secretary Raymond Pryce are vying for the right to replace Julian Robinson as the party's general secretary.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis