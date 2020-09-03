Voting in Westmoreland Central seamless with voters observing COVID protocols

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The voting process in Westmoreland Central started off seamlessly, with voters arriving at the polling stations as early as 6:00 am.

Elderly voters described the process as one of the easiest voting processes they have experienced over the years of voting.

One lady, who suffers from diabetes told the OBSERVER ONLINE, "I am voting for the future of my children and grandchildren. I am voting for them to have a better life when they come up".

The voter, who preferred not to give her name, stated that she was the first to arrive at the polling station.

Another voter said that as a businessman, he was voting for the party that made it easier for him to operate his business without going bankrupt.

The polling station located at Savanna-la-Mar High School had the highest number of voters between the hours of 7:00 am to 8:00 am.

All COVID-19 protocols were being observed with voters and staff all in masks. Temperature checks and sanitisation were done before voters entered the polling stations.

After the vote is cast, the pencil used is placed in another box to be sanitised before being used again. Voters would then cast their vote before placing their fingers in the ink and completing the voting process.

The seat is being contested by PNP candidate Dwayne Vaz, who won the seat with 10,023 votes in the 2016 elections; George Wright JLP candidate, who lost with 8,844 votes and is currently councillor for the Petersfield Division; Don Foote, independent candidate representing the Jamaica Abolitionist Movement (JAM); and Torraino Beckford, another independent candidate who also contested in 2016.

Rosalee Wood