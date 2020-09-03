Voting off to smooth start in Red Hills

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Electors in the Red Hills division of St Andrew West Rural have turned out in droves to cast their vote.

From as early 6:30 am, voters lined up at the Red Hills Primary School, maintaining social distancing and wearing their masks in anticipation of voting.

The EOJ supervisor told OBSERVER ONLINE that polls opened at 7:00 am and so far things have been going smoothly and voters were cooperative.

Sergeant Carron Taylor, from the Red Hills Police Station said though numbers were impacted by COVID-19 his team has sufficient support.

"I am here making sure our operatives are in place as deployed and there is a sustained presence. There has been no issues since morning," Taylor said. "Despite COVID affecting our numbers negatively we have sufficient numbers and satellite teams covering the area."

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) incumbent Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn is being challenged by People's National Party (PNP) first-timer Krystal Tomlinson for the swing seat.

Kimberley Hibbert