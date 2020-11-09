Vulnerable road users account for 63% of road fatalities — RSU

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Road Safety Unit (RSU) is reporting that vulnerable road users — pedestrians, pillion riders, motor cyclists and pedal cyclists — account for 63 per cent of road users killed in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year.

The latest statistics from the unit reveal that so far this year, 367 people have been killed from a total of 326 crashes. Of that group, 116 were motorcyclists, 72 were pedestrians, 29 were pedal cyclists and 15 pillion passengers. This represents a two per cent decrease in fatalities when compared to the similar period in 2019.

The parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Trelawny account for 39 per cent of the motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes since the start of the year.

Commenting on the statistics, Director of the Road Safety Unit Kenute Hare said, motorcyclists' deaths are of grave concern as these road users continue to disobey the law and resist wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle.

“Excessive speeding, improper overtaking, pedestrian error and failure to keep left are the main reasons why we are having these deaths occurring,” Hare continued.

In addition, the director is encouraging drivers/motorists who transport passengers to ensure that they, as well as their passengers, are wearing seat belts. Motorists should never modify an adult seatbelt to make it fit a child and should instead use the appropriate child seat, the unit added.