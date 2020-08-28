Vulnerable students who are not on PATH to also get free tablets

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, says primary schools across the island will be given a total of $50m to procure tablets for students in need.

According to a statement from the ministry, the tablets will be provided to students who are in need but are not beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH). Students at the secondary level, who are not on PATH, will also be supported.

The ministry noted that it has procured 40,000 tablets with another 60,000 tablets and laptops being procured centrally.

“These devices will be distributed on a phased basis beginning in September,” the minister said.

Samuda said the funds will allow more students at the primary level to have access to tablets. Principals at the secondary level have been asked to assess the needs of students and tablets and laptops will also be provided for these students.

“Given the disruptions caused by COVID-19, the provision of these additional tablets will ensure that more of our vulnerable students have the tools they need to fully participate in the blended learning approach to education that we have been forced to adopt,” Samuda said.