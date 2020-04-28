Vybz Kartel's family provides COVID-19 support through foundation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The UTG Initiative Foundation Limited has provided 200 care packages to the Government's Poor Relief Department.

The presentation was done at the Department's head office on Harbour Street, Kingston on Wednesday last (April 22) and forms part of the foundation's effort to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The directors of the foundation include Tanesha Johnson, also known as “Shorty” and her sons — children of popular dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel ­— Adidja Palmer, Akheel Palmer and Aiko-Don Palmer.

The packages, which included food as well as personal care items and masks, will be distributed to needy families.

In addition, 70 care packages were also distributed to nearby residents of the Department.

The UTG initiative was founded as a vehicle to give back to communities especially in the areas of education and health.

This is the first outreach activity of the foundation.

