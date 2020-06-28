WADA formally responds to US report demanding reform
MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) formally responded to a US government report that recommended lawmakers be given power to withhold funding from the global drugs watchdog in the absence of governance reforms.
In a letter to James W. Carroll, director of the office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), WADA president Witold Banka reiterated the agency's "disappointment" at what WADA says are factual inaccuracies in the report as well as a lack of consultation as it was compiled.
"Given that, during our 12 June telephone meeting, we discussed a renewed spirit of cooperation, I would have expected your office to have consulted us on the Report; or, at the very least, to have verified the factual veracity of the allegations being made against WADA," Banka wrote.
"Instead, in the days before publication, you informed us of the impending Report and asked us to verify three paragraphs by a certain deadline; and, when we did so in good faith, you chose not to incorporate our clarifications.
"As the saying goes, 'why let the truth get in the way of a good story'?"
Banka attached a summary of WADA's views on the report, reiterating the agency's view that it was littered with "multiple inaccuracies, misconceptions and falsehoods."
The ONDCP study released this week questioned whether the United States was receiving value for money for its contribution of US$2.7 million per year to WADA.
It urges reforms to include independent athlete and anti-doping representatives on WADA committees and decision-making bodies.
It also called for WADA leadership to be "free from undue influence by sports organizations with a direct financial interest in WADA decisions".
WADA noted that governance reforms have already been undertaken, with the approval of US representatives.
Reforms already implemented include formation of a nomination committee to ensure independent, appropriately skilled people are recruited for senior governance roles, and stipulation that seats on all standing committees be reserved for both athlete and national anti-doping organisation representatives.
Term limits have been set for members of the WADA board, executive committee and standing committees.
"I remain convinced that the US Government has an important role to play in protecting Clean Sport," Banka wrote, "and, it is my sincere hope that, going forward, we can work collaboratively rather than WADA having to defend itself against unfounded attacks via the media, which do absolutely nothing to advance the global anti-doping program for athletes worldwide."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy