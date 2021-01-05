WHO advisers back spaced-out COVID jabs
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — Experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) gave cautious backing on Tuesday to a move already taken by some countries to delay giving out the second jabs of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.
Faced with limited supplies of the vaccines, Denmark and Britain have both said they would wait for longer than the recommended 21-28 days between jabs so they could focus on giving more people their first dose.
The WHO's vaccine advisory group said the jabs could be administered a few weeks beyond the recommended 21-28 days in exceptional circumstances.
However, there is no data confirming the safety and efficacy of doing so.
The WHO granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last Thursday, paving the way for countries worldwide to give swift approval to its import and distribution.
The vaccine was the first to receive the WHO's nod since the novel coronavirus broke out in China a year ago.
The jab is administered in two doses — but the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) said on Tuesday that the second one could be delayed, in order to allow more people to benefit from the first.
"SAGE recommends the administration of two doses of this vaccine within 21 to 28 days," the group's chair Alejandro Cravioto told a virtual news conference.
But he added that "countries in exceptional circumstances of vaccine supply constraints and epidemiologic settings" could delay the administration of the second dose.
Kate O'Brien, director of the WHO's immunisation department, said the delay should not exceed six weeks, based on the "outer limit" of clinical trials.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy