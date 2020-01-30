WHO declares international emergency over coronavirus

GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP)— The UN health agency on Thursday declared an international emergency over the deadly coronavirus from China – a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international co-ordination in tackling the disease.

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.... This is not a vote of no confidence in China," World Health Organization (WHO) chief WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.